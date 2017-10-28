Teen allegedly takes selfie after randomly punching Brooklyn man outside Shake Shack

Police are searching for a teenager who took a swing at a man in Brooklyn, with the impact causing the man to fall to the ground and hit his head.

In the heart of Dumbo just across from Brooklyn Bridge Park, a shocking and violent attack Thursday night turned eyes away from the picturesque skyline.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was leaving Shake Shack on Old Fulton St. around 9:15 p.m. when he was randomly ambushed by a teen who punched him in the face.

The victim hit his head on the sidewalk and was lying helpless when witnesses say the teen then took a selfie before running off.

"It's pretty messed up that it's like a thing to just go and beat up a random person just because they think it's cool to put online," said Peter Kim who frequents the area.

"The need for attention and getting a name or presence is superseding the idea of compassion and human decency," said Katie Palmer who works in Dumbo.

Recovering in intensive care at a nearby hospital, the victim spoke with Eyewitnesss News briefly by phone stating,"There's not enough security in the area; This is a major tourist attraction and there should be more security."

Meanwhile, police are reviewing nearby surveillance footage and are still searching for the teen.
