This Week in Weird

From mail-order lizards to pizza wedding bouquets, here's a roundup of the strangest, oddest, most bizarre stories to cross the news this week.A family in California had quite a surprise when they opened the box for a bicycle they ordered from Walmart. Inside, the package was a bearded dragon. The lizard is native to Australia.A New Jersey-based pizza chain is hoping engaged couples will say goodbye to the traditional lilies and roses seen at so many weddings, and say "Pie Do" to the world's first pizza bouquet and boutonniere. Yes, pizza as an accessory.A Long Island, New York, man alleges in a lawsuit that a CVS pharmacy worker told his wife about his prescription for erectile dysfunction medication and it ruined his marriage.A mean obituary published in a Minnesota newspaper shows that one 80-year-old left hard feelings behind. It read:An employee at Primo Pizza in North Carolina is accused of putting rat poison in shredded cheese that was used on pizzas being prepared in the restaurant, according to police.An alligator roaming through a central Florida neighborhood head-butted a trapper, knocking him out cold in a last-ditch effort to escape.----------