Man sues CVS after wife discovers secret viagra prescription

A Long Island man is reportedly suing CVS, claiming his marriage is ruined after a pharmacist told his wife about his secret viagra prescription.

MERRICK, New York --
A Long Island, New York, man alleges in a lawsuit that a CVS pharmacy worker told his wife about his prescription for erectile dysfunction medication and it ruined his marriage.

Michael Feinberg brought a Viagra prescription to a CVS store in Merrick last year, explaining to employees that he didn't want the prescription to be put through his insurance. Published reports say the Nassau County Supreme Court lawsuit alleges a pharmacy employee mentioned the prescription to Feinberg's wife a few days later in idle conversation.

Feinberg says his marriage has "broken down" as a result. The lawsuit doesn't explain what exactly happened between the couple.

Feinberg is accusing CVS of negligence and seeking unspecified damages for emotional harm.

A CVS spokesman says the pharmacy chain prioritizes protecting customer privacy.

