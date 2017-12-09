Tractor-trailer carrying 5,000 chickens, ducks overturns in Connecticut

(Shutterstock)

SOUTHBURY, Connecticut --
Connecticut State Police say a tractor-trailer carrying more than 5,000 live chickens and ducks overturned on Interstate 84.

Crews were at the scene Saturday morning removing chickens, crates and fuel from the highway in Southbury. Animal control, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and other agencies were on hand to assist with the cleanup and inspect the load of animals.

The Hartford Courant reports that some ducks and chickens were killed. It wasn't immediately known how many.

Police say the vehicle had hit a cement barrier, causing it to rollover onto its passenger side. No injuries were reported.

The vehicle was damaged and towed from the scene.

Police say the driver was found at fault and issued an infraction for failing to maintain lane.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidenttractor trailerchickenConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning for some
Snow falling as winter blast moves into New York area
AP source: Yankees agree to deal to acquire Marlins' Stanton
Body found of dad who went missing selling car, family says
Some NJ Transit service suspended after derailment
Gov. Cuomo's office dismisses FBI probe as 'charade'
6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia this weekend
Candlelight vigils for founder of 'Golden Krust' bakery chain
Show More
Trump trying to help push Roy Moore across finish line
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Cracked gas main burns Con Ed worker in Queens
Staten Island woman partially blinded by eclipse
Anchor responds on air to viewer who called her N word
More News
Photos
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
More Photos