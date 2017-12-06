EZ PASS

Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass cashless tolling system

By
NANUET, New York (WABC) --
A local lawmaker is demanding an overhaul of the way tolls are collected along the New York State Thruway.

State Senator David Carlucci hosted a forum Wednesday in Nanuet where drivers told how they unknowingly racked up thousands of dollars in fines.

Most of the complaints stem from the cashless toll system implemented at the Tappan Zee Bridge. Under the system, drivers without EZ Pass are supposed to be billed by mail. But many motorists say they never received the bills but did get letters only after steep fines were imposed for unpaid tolls.

Drivers who do not pay can have their registration suspended.

"We're talking the difference between employment and unemployment," Carlucci said about residents who need to drive to work.

The Rockland County senator wants to introduce legislation that would require the Thruway Authority to send notices via certified mail once fines reach a certain level. Representatives from the Thruway Authority declined an invitation to attend the forum.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficez passtoll roadnew york state thruwayNanuet
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EZ PASS
Up Close: Impact of health care reform
E-ZPass' dirty little secret: Millions charged cash rate
2-way tolls could be coming to Verrazano as booths removed
Police: NJ man owed over $56k in EZ-Pass violations
More ez pass
TRAFFIC
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Major delays at inbound GWB due to emergency construction
69-year-old woman crossing road killed in hit-and-run
Plan to fix MTA calls for end to 24-hour subway service
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trump flouts warnings, declares Jerusalem Israel's capital
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
Man taken into custody at gunpoint with 2 kids in car
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
Show More
Police: Drunk woman drives with sign through car roof
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Al Franken's support fades as female Dems seek resignation
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos