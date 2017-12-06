A local lawmaker is demanding an overhaul of the way tolls are collected along the New York State Thruway.State Senator David Carlucci hosted a forum Wednesday in Nanuet where drivers told how they unknowingly racked up thousands of dollars in fines.Most of the complaints stem from the cashless toll system implemented at the Tappan Zee Bridge. Under the system, drivers without EZ Pass are supposed to be billed by mail. But many motorists say they never received the bills but did get letters only after steep fines were imposed for unpaid tolls.Drivers who do not pay can have their registration suspended."We're talking the difference between employment and unemployment," Carlucci said about residents who need to drive to work.The Rockland County senator wants to introduce legislation that would require the Thruway Authority to send notices via certified mail once fines reach a certain level. Representatives from the Thruway Authority declined an invitation to attend the forum.