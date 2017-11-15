TRAFFIC

Brooklyn man dies after hit and run pedestrian crash in Union Square

A.J. Ross has the latest on the death of the Brooklyn man involved in a hit and run.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A Brooklyn man who was struck by a hit and run driver in Union Square early Tuesday morning has died.

The NYPD said 34-year-old Adrian Blank of the East Flatbush section died late Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video released Wednesday shows a dark-colored 2016 Jeep Renegade striking Blank at the intersection of East 14th Street and Union Square East.

Police said Blank was walking eastbound on East 14th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when he was struck by the vehicle as it made a left to go northbound on Union Square East.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition with severe injuries to his head and body.

The driver fled the location after briefly stopping and not exiting their vehicle, police said. Detectives have since been looking for the driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckhit and runUnion SquareManhattanNew York City
