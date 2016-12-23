  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAFFIC

Charges dropped against man who surrendered in DJ Jinx Paul's hit-and-run death
EMBED </>More News Videos

Carolina Leid reports live.

Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Charges have been dropped against the man who turned himself into police in connection with the hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn that killed a popular New York City DJ earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said there was not enough evidence to prove that the man detectives had in custody was driving the car when it struck 39-year-old Jean Paul Guerrero -- aka DJ Jinx Paul -- in East New York Monday morning. The sources cited a witness's report that described a woman getting out of the driver's side after the crash.

NYPD detectives initially tracked down the man through a body shop that his car was taken to later the same day. The man who took it to the shop insisted that he didn't want the car parked outside. The body shop worker replaced the windshield, but after seeing a news report about Guerrero's death, he called police.

Detectives ran the license plates and VIN number to identify the owner, who was the man who surrendered Thursday.

DJ Jinx Paul was on the air on La Mega 97.9. Funeral services were held Friday at Ortiz Funeral Home in Washington Heights, and his body will now be flown to Ecuador for burial.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect's car. On Tuesday morning, city leaders demanded the driver come forward.
EMBED </>More News Videos

The NYPD released this video showing a car believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run-crash in Brooklyn.


Anyone with additional information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
trafficpedestrian struckhit and runbrooklyn newsEast New YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
2 dead after car flips, crashes into frozen pond
Vehicle in hit and run that killed DJ was taken to body shop, police say
Riders get sneak preview of 96th Street stop on Second Avenue Subway
MTA rolls out cashless toll schedule for bridges, tunnels
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family robbed in Westbury home invasion
2 children missing in Perth Amboy
Carrie Fisher in intensive care after emergency on flight
Jets coach Todd Bowles leaves hospital, rejoins Jets
Man arrested after dog hit with shovel, put in garbage bag
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
Show More
Warrant: Man killed wife with wet towel in love triangle fight
AirTrain connector to Newark Airport resumes service after shutdown
Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized with undisclosed illness
Ex-NY gubernatorial candidate's 2017 wish: Obama dead from mad cow
Backlash kicks up as Rockettes booked for inauguration
More News
Top Video
NYPD: Bank robber nabbed after employee slips him GPS device
Family sues to let daughter play on boys' basketball team
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
New warnings after ISIS calls for attacks on U.S. churches
More Video