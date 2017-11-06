BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) --A grand jury has returned an indictment against the suspect accused of running down two men believed to have stolen his brother's dirt bike, killing them in North Bellport.
27-year-old Christopher Bouchard (pictured below) will appear in court in Central Islip Monday to face the new charges.
He was previously charged with reckless endangerment. But Suffolk County prosecutors have said they planned to convene a grand jury to consider higher charges.
Investigators believe Bouchard intentionally struck the two men with his minivan, believing they had stolen the bike. Both theft suspects died.
The families of the two men, 20-year-old Anthony Garriques and 19-year-old Keenan King, have been calling for charges to be upgraded.