TRAFFIC

Driver indicted in chase that killed 2 involving allegedly stolen dirt bike in Bellport

Eyewitness News
BELLPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
A grand jury has returned an indictment against the suspect accused of running down two men believed to have stolen his brother's dirt bike, killing them in North Bellport.

27-year-old Christopher Bouchard (pictured below) will appear in court in Central Islip Monday to face the new charges.

Christopher Bouchard



He was previously charged with reckless endangerment. But Suffolk County prosecutors have said they planned to convene a grand jury to consider higher charges.

Investigators believe Bouchard intentionally struck the two men with his minivan, believing they had stolen the bike. Both theft suspects died.

The families of the two men, 20-year-old Anthony Garriques and 19-year-old Keenan King, have been calling for charges to be upgraded.

19-year-old Keenen King (left) and 20-year-old Anthony Garriques (right)

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficcar crashdirt bikecrashlong island newssuffolk county newsBellport
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Brentwood
Traffic and transit changes for the TCS NYC Marathon
Police searching for driver who struck NYPD recruit
Petition to allow open strollers on NYC buses
More Traffic
Top Stories
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
NYPD officer not guilty in apparent road rage shooting
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Final finishers: Inspiring stories of runners who wouldn't give up
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Show More
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
Woman from NJ jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
Friends, family say goodbye at funeral for victim of terror attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos