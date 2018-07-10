TRAFFIC

Father, 4 daughters from Teaneck, New Jersey killed in Delaware crash; Mother survives

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on the tragic accident from Teaneck.

TOWNSEND, Delaware --
A New Jersey man and his four daughters were killed in a crash on Friday afternoon in Townsend, Delaware, but the man's wife survived.

The family members were from Teaneck, New Jersey, police say. The father, Audie Trinidad, was 61 years old, and his children include 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and two 14-year-olds, Melissa and Allison.
From left to right: Audie Trinidad, Danna, Kaitlyn, Melissa, Allison



The girls' 53-year-old mother and Audie's wife, Mary Rose Trinidad, survived the crash and was taken to Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware, with serious injuries.

The Teaneck community turned out to mourn the family on Saturday night during a vigil at Votee Park.



The husband and wife were properly restrained in the vehicle, police say, but their four daughters were not.

"To lose four children in a crash ... it's just unheard of," Delaware State Police Master Corporal Melissa Jaffe said.

Sources tell Eyewitness News Audie Trinidad was a postal worker and Mary Rose is a nurse at Mount Sinai Beth Israel. The oldest daughter, Kaitlyn, was a nursing student at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in the Bronx.

CeFaan Kim has more from the emotional vigil in Teaneck.



The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 1 near Pine Tree Road.

Police say a southbound Ford F-350 pickup truck crossed the median and struck a northbound car, causing it to spin out of control.

The car came to rest on the median, while the pickup truck continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes and was hit by the Toyota Sienna minivan carrying the New Jersey family.

"I feel so bad for this family. I cannot imagine what they are going through," said Jaffe.

The driver of the pickup, 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard Jr., of East New Market, Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say it is not yet known if impairment was a factor.

A passenger in the truck, a 30-year-old man from Hurlock, Maryland, was also treated and released.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Northbound Route 1 was shut down in the area of the crash for five hours, but all lanes have since reopened.

Police are interviewing all of the survivors as the investigation into this crash continues.

There is no word on if charges will be filed.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Mary Rose Trinidad.

