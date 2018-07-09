TRAFFIC

Driver identified in crash that killed New Jersey father, 4 daughters

EMBED </>More Videos

Police have identified the alleged wrong-way driver in a Delaware crash that killed a Teaneck family

Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The alleged wrong-way driver in a Delaware crash that killed a father from New Jersey and his four daughters over the weekend has been identified.

Authorities say 44-year-old Alvin Hubbard, Jr., of Maryland, was driving the pickup truck that slammed into a minivan carrying 61-year-old Audie Trinidad and daughters Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and Melissa and Allison, 13-year-old twins.

The girls' mother, Mary Rose, was the only survivor. She remains hospitalized in fair condition.


The crash happened Friday afternoon on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware, while the family was returning to their Teaneck home from vacation. Police say the pickup truck crossed over the median and struck a car, causing it to spin out of control, before colliding into the family's minivan.

On Saturday, the heartbroken community in Teaneck gathered for a church service and vigil.

"I don't know what's going to happen with my sister-in-law, how she's going to live by herself," brother-in-law Danny said. "I don't know. She can't take it. All the memories and everything. Her husband is gone. All her kids are gone. I don't know how she's going to handle it."

He said his brother was a "God-fearing man" who loved his family.

"He goes to church every Sunday, loved by his neighbors," he said. "So are the kids. They were loved by their classmates and friends? Why?"

The girls' classmates organized the vigil, along with the Filipino American Society of Teaneck.

"It's OK to grieve," Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin said. "It's OK look and ask questions where there are no answers."

Hubbard was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. So far, no charges have been filed.

Mary Rose Trinidad work as a nurse at Beth Israel Hospital. A GoFundMe page was set up to support her recovery.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashTeaneckBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New Jersey community mourns father, four daughters killed in crash
Father and 4 daughters killed in Delaware crash identified
TRAFFIC
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Growing backlash against possible cap on ride-sharing vehicles
Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News