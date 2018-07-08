TRAFFIC

New Jersey community mourns father, four daughters killed in Delaware crash

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more from the emotional vigil in Teaneck.

By
TOWNSEND, Delaware (WABC) --
A New Jersey father and his four daughters died when a pickup truck hit their family minivan head-on. The mother survived and is in the hospital in serious condition.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Route 1 in Townsend, Delaware while the family was coming back from vacation. Police say a pickup truck crossed over the median, drove the wrong way, struck a car, causing it to spin out of control before colliding into the family's minivan.

On Saturday, the heartbroken community in Teaneck gathered together for a church service and vigil. A tragedy so unspeakable, it feels like drowning in a sea of sorrow.

Four sisters, Kaitlyn Trinidad, 20; Danna, 17; twins Melissa and Allison, 14 and their father, Audie - a postal worker were all killed. The girls' mother, Mary Rose was the only survivor. Her brother-in-law, Danny flew up from Florida.

From left to right: Audie Trinidad, Danna, Kaitlyn, Melissa, Allison



"I don't know what's going to happen with my sister-in-law. How she's going to live by herself. I don't know. She can't take it. All the memories and everything. Her husband is gone. All her kids are gone. I don't know how she's going to handle it," Danny said.

Danny said his brother was a 'God-fearing man' who loves his family.

"He goes to church every Sunday. Loved by his neighbors. So are the kids, they were loved by their classmates and friends? Why?"



"It's okay to grieve. It's okay to look and ask questions where there are no answers," said Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin.

On Saturday, the girls' classmates, along with the Filipino American Society of Teaneck organized a vigil, because they are hurting, too - along with all of Teaneck.



The driver of the pickup truck, a 44-year-old man from Maryland, was treated and released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on if charges will be filed.

The girls' mother took care of so many - she is a nurse at Beth Israel Hospital. Now, the question is - who will take care of her?

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Mary Rose Trinidad.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiescar crashTeaneckBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Driver takes plea deal after 2 killed in search for dirt bike
Growing backlash against possible cap on ride-sharing vehicles
Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
More Traffic
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News