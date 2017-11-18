TRAFFIC

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Tappan Zee name backlash is 'personally hurtful'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a petition to take his late father's name off a new bridge is "personally hurtful"

ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a petition to take his late father's name off a new bridge is "personally hurtful."

The state legislature voted in June to name the new $4 billion Hudson River bridge the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

A petition with 75,000 signatures on change.org seeks to keep the old name for the span north of New York City - the Tappan Zee Bridge.

The Journal News reports the Democratic governor also calls the petition "vindictive." He's blaming a conservative group.

Reclaim New York says it's not behind the drive to take the former Democratic governor's name off the bridge, though it promoted the petition. The group says residents are "sick of backroom deals."

The first span of the new bridge opened in August. The second span opens next year.

