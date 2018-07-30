Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority

Statement from @GreyhoundBus says “We are currently experiencing delays at the Port Authority as we wait for drivers to become available once they complete their federally mandated rest.” @ABC7NY — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) July 30, 2018

There are mounting frustrations at the Port Authority Bus Terminal after hundreds of people were stranded overnight without a bus to take them to their destinations.After initially saying the mess was because of an increase in customers and limited resources, the bus company now admits it sold more tickets than it could handle.It made for a long night for some Greyhound customers at Port Authority who were trying to be patient, but the wait took its toll."We are cold, we're tired, we're hungry," passenger Angel Thomas said.There were long lines and people sleeping, and it certainly wasn't what these customers paid for when they bought their tickets."We've been waiting for the bus since 6:40 to go to Virginia," stranded passenger Deanna Walker said."The most frustrating part is they are not updating us on the situation," Umid Dustvavayev said.Dustvavayev was trying to make it to freshman orientation at the University of Buffalo, but his bus didn't show up."We've got no word from the workers telling us for how long or when the bus will be here," Dustvavayev said. "If you look around, there's people lying down and tired. No one wants to be here."Greyhound said they didn't have drivers, leaving their customers stuck. They issued the following statement:"We are currently experiencing delays at the Port Authority as we wait for drivers to become available once they complete their federally mandated rest."But they didn't give the passengers a timetable on when they could expect to leave."My daughter is laying on a cold, nasty, dirty floor," Thomas said.After hours of waiting, some were offered refunds. Many people, however, had work and other places to be with no way to get there."We don't want a refund," Walker said. "I'm trying to get to Richmond, Virginia. That's where I live."Greyhound is hiring, but that doesn't explain why they sold tickets for rides they couldn't deliver."How would you feel if you're laying here with your children and you're stuck and you're not getting but this much information," Thomas said.----------