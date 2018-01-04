How the snowstorm is affecting mass transit, travel

NEW YORK (WABC) --A wicked nor'easter is battering the New York area, bringing snow and whipping winds, and bitterly cold temperatures are expected in its aftermath. Here's how the storm is affecting public transportation and travel.
MTA subways and buses
Station crews are deployed to clear snow and to salt platforms, as well as station entrances, sidewalk vents, emergency exits and other transit operational and employee facilities. Mobile wash operations for stations and refuse trains are suspended during this time. Personnel have activated 500 track switch heaters, more than 1,600 third-rail heaters and lift-rail heaters systemwide. While the underground portions of the subway system are unaffected during snowstorms, nearly 220 miles of outdoor track throughout the boroughs are particularly vulnerable to snow and freezing precipitation, including portions of the A, S, N, 7, B, Q and 5 lines.
To combat ice buildup, non-passenger trains will continuously operate in outdoor tracks to help snow and ice accumulation. Trains are also deployed with ice-scraping shoes, and diesel trains will be activated as de-icers. Personnel will have access to 600,000 pounds of calcium chloride and 200,000 pounds of sand to melt snow and ice.
There are no weather-related or emergency disruptions of MTA service at this time. For more information visit: Alert.MTA.info/
LIRR
The LIRR is experiencing systemwide delays averaging 20-30 minutes due to winter weather conditions.
Service is suspended on the West Hempstead Branch due to weather-related switch trouble. Customers looking to go west are advised to find alternate means of getting to Valley Stream.
Service is suspended on the Hempstead Branch between Hempstead and Garden City due to weather-related switch trouble. As an alternate, customers are advised to use Mainline trains, including using Mineola Station.
For more information visit: MTA.info/LIRR
Metro-North
Due to the winter storm and its potential impact on service, train delays, cancellations and combinations may occur. Please use caution when entering/exiting trains and on platforms/staircases.
For more information visit: MTA.info/MRN
New Jersey Transit
New Jersey Transit regular weekday service will operate for as long as conditions allow. Bus service to/from Port Authority Bus Terminal is subject to delays of up to 30 minutes due to inclement weather conditions. NJT Bus, Rail and Light Rail are cross honoring.
Customers are advised to regularly check NJTransit.com for the latest service information.
PATH
PATH train service is operating on a normal weekday schedule, but delays are possible due to inclement weather.
Amtrak
Amtrak is operating a modified schedule between New York and Boston on Thursday, Jan. 4, with a reduced frequency of Acela Express and Northeast Regional service. Additionally, Shuttle service, operating between Springfield, Mass., and New Haven, Conn., will also operate on a modified schedule.
For the latest, visit Amtrak.com/service-alerts-and-notices
Ferries
The Staten Island Ferry is operating on modified service due to reduced visibility as a result of the snowstorm.
Due to the current blizzard conditions, gale force winds and hazardous evening forecast, NYC Ferry is suspending service to all routes for the remainder of the day. Below is a list of final departures for each route:
East River:
Inbound from E.34th Street to Pier 11:
--34th Street - 11:44 am
--Hunters Point South - 11:50 am
--Greenpoint - 11:55 am
--North Williamsburg - 12:01 pm
--South Williamsburg - 12:08 pm
--DUMBO - 12:18 pm
Outbound from Pier 11 to E.34th Street:
--Pier 11 - 11:44 am
--DUMBO - 11:51 am
--South Williamsburg - 12:02 pm
--North Williamsburg - 12:09 pm
--Greenpoint - 12:14 pm
--Hunters Point South - 12:20 pm
South Brooklyn:
Inbound from Red Hook to Pier 11:
--Red Hook/ Atlantic Basin - 11:40 am
--Atlantic Ave/ BBP Pier 6 - 11:48 am
--DUMBO - 11:57 am
Outbound from Pier 11 to Red Hook:
--Pier 11 - 11:25 am
--DUMBO - 11:32 pm
--Atlantic Ave/ BBP Pier 6 - 11:41 pm
Astoria:
Inbound from Astoria to Pier 11:
--Astoria - 11:55 am
--Roosevelt Island - 12:05 pm
--Long Island City - 12:11 pm
--34th Street - 12:19 pm
Outbound from Pier 11 to Astoria:
--Pier 11 - 11:47 am
--34th Street - 12:00 pm
--Long Island City - 12:10 pm
--Roosevelt Island - 12:19 pm
Please check for Service Alerts and updates via App Notifications, or online at Ferry.NYC for updates.
Airports
All area airports are open, but the Port Authority says there is minimal flight activity. LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports have suspended flight activity due to current white out conditions. Travelers are advised to check with individual carriers for information on delays and cancellations.
Bridges, tunnels and roadways
The nor'easter is causing treacherous driving conditions, and drivers are urged to avoid driving if at all possible. Road crews across the area are scrambling to keep up with snow driven by strong northerly winds, and speed restrictions are in place.
When driving in snowy or icy conditions:
--Drive slowly. Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.
--Use major streets or highways for travel where possible.
--Install good winter tires that have adequate tread. All-weather radials are usually adequate for most winter conditions.
--Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they do not stop quicker than other vehicles.
--Know your vehicle's braking system. Vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different braking technique than vehicles without anti-lock brakes in icy or snowy conditions.
--If you are driving and begin to skid, ease your foot off the gas and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Straighten the wheel when the car moves in the desired direction. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle.
--Try to keep your vehicle's gas tank as full as possible.
--Keep the name and phone number of at least one local towing service in your car in case you break down or become stuck.
--If you get stuck on the road, stay with your car and contact a towing company.
