NEW YORK (WABC) --The nor'easter created dangerous traveling conditions and police reported hundreds of motor vehicles accidents around the Tri-State area on Wednesday. The storm also created problems for mass transit riders, especially in New Jersey, and for travelers trying to fly into or out of the New York area airports.
New Jersey State Police say they responded to 506 motor vehicle crashes and 939 motorist aids since midnight in their patrolled areas.
Over 500 vehicles were stranded on Route 280 in New Jersey Wednesday night, with police on snowmobiles providing assistance.
NEW YORK CITY
Subway service is back to normal following earlier delays due to signal problems and poor visibility, but some trains are being stored underground on select tracks, causing E and F trains to run local from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Forest Hills-71 Av.
All bus service was running with delays because of inclement weather conditions.
Road conditions deteriorated in the city, even after the Department of Sanitation pre-deployed 693 salt spreaders and had 1,500 plows ready to roll.
Alternate Side Parking Regulations are suspended again Thursday to facilitate snow removal operations, and New Yorkers are urged to take mass transit if possible and allow for extra travel time.
The Staten Island Ferry is operating on a modified schedule, and passengers should allow for extra travel time. NYC Ferry service may be impacted by winter storm conditions, and riders should prepare for potential weather-related delays. Service changes and/or suspensions will be posted on Ferry.NYC and announced via social media, app notifications, and email.
The Port Authority Bus Terminal and George Washington Bridge Bus Station are closed and will reopen Thursday morning at 5 a.m.
Tractor-trailers were banned on the New York State Thruway from the Syracuse area to New York City. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says state troopers will ticket any violators.
The Verazzano Bridge upper level remains closed in both directions due to falling ice but the Outerbridge Crossing has now opened in both directions.
Due to high winds and road conditions motorists are asked to drive at reduced speeds of 20 mph on MTA bridges.
Related: Emergency Resources for the Winter Storm
NJ TRANSIT
NJ TRANSIT anticipates resuming bus service statewide for Thursday beginning at 4 a.m. Rail service on the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Pascack Valley Line is expected to operate on regular weekday service.
NJ Transit rail ran Wednesday on a limited weekday train schedule with system-wide cross-honoring, but service was temporarily suspended on multiple lines.
--Atlantic City Rail Line service is suspended in both directions between Philadelphia 30th Street and Atlantic City due to signal problems.
--Montclair-Boonton Line train service is suspended in both directions due to overhead wire problems.
--Gladstone Line service is suspended in both directions due to overhead wire problems.
--Morris & Essex Line service is suspended between in both directions due to overhead wire problems.
--Northeast Corridor service subject to up to 60 minute delays in both directions between Trenton and Penn Station New York due to overhead wire problems.
--Main Line, Bergen County Line and Port Jervis Line between Suffern and Waldwick suspended due to trees down near Allendale
A Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 is in effect. Commuters can find that schedule at NJTransit.com.
LIRR
The LIRR is operating on a regular weekday schedule as conditions permit, but service was temporarily suspended on multiple lines.
Hourly eastbound service is operating from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma, Hicksville and Babylon.
Limited eastbound service is restored on the Hempstead and Oyster Bay branches.
Service remains suspended in both directions on the Port Jefferson Branch as a result of a train striking a fallen tree across the tracks near Cold Spring Harbor
Starting at approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the LIRR began operating four trains that apply deicing fluid to the railroad's third rails to reduce the chance of snow and ice buildup. Continuing throughout the storm period, the railroad has additional switch heater crews active to ensure functionality of the railroad's electric and gas switch heaters, which keep switches operable by preventing snow and ice buildup.
The railroad mobilized snow clearing crews approximately at 2 a.m. Wednesday to pre-salt platforms and prepare for snow clearance activities throughout the storm. Rail-mounted snow blowers are positioned at strategic track switching locations across railroad's service territory.
METRO-NORTH
Metro-North was operating a reduced weekday schedule with some combined/canceled trains and hourly service after 8 p.m. to ensure customer safety during the storm event.
All three Metro North lines were suspended Wednesday night until further notice due to weather-related infrastructure issues
The MTA said Metro-North could temporarily reduce or suspend service if more than 10 inches fell in order to clear tracks and avoid stranding trains.
AMTRAK
Amtrak service has been temporarily suspended between New York City and Boston until at least 10 a.m. on Thursday due to inclement weather. Service will be restored pending improved conditions.
Amtrak Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg) and Amtrak Empire Service (New York toAlbany-Rensselaer) will operate on a modified schedule.
Canceled service for Thursday, March 8 includes:
Northeast Regional Service: 151,111,183, 193,187, 180,130, 184, 186, 188
Acela Express Service: 2190, 2150, 2100, 2104, 2110, 2166, 2126, 2128, 2103, 2107, 2151, 2117, 2121, 2165, 2119
Acela Express Service train 2163 will operate between New York City and Washington, D.C. only
Keystone Service: 605, 609, 647, 651,642, 646, 656, 620, 641, 640
Empire Service: 230, 234, 238, 242, 233, 235, 239, 243
Amtrak Downeaster Service north of Boston and Amtrak Shuttle Service between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass. will continue to operate as scheduled.
Please visit amtrak.com/delayalerts to get updates.
AIR TRAVEL
Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports, and travelers are being urged to contact their airlines before heading to the airports.