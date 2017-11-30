TRAFFIC

New plan to fix MTA calls for end to 24-hour subway service

Ken Rosato has more on the suggestion to shut down 24-hour subway service. (Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A new plan to fix the crumbling MTA calls for ending the 24-hour subway system.

The plan was put together by urban planning experts at the nonprofit Regional Plan Association. It recommends ending overnight service during the week to make critical repairs to the system.

The RPA also says the responsibility of fixing the subway system should be passed on to a public benefit corporation focused on rebuilding the subways over the course of 15 years.

The MTA has said in the past that it will not shut down the subways overnight, but now says it is willing to consider it.
