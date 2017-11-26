Subway service in Brooklyn was disrupted Sunday morning when a portion of a wall fell onto the track and part of a platform.The incident at the 86th Street station In Bay Ridge happened at about 5:28 a.m. when part of the pre-fabricated section of tile wall tumbled down as an R train was entering the station.Passengers were taken off the train without incident and no injuries were reported.The MTA says the cleanup should be completed later in the morning and service will resume.The train was re-railed as crews worked to remove a wall panel in the railbed.The MTA says the following service changes are in effect:--There is R train shuttle service between 36 St-(Bklyn) and Bay Ridge-95 St in both directions.--Southbound R trains are stopping along the D line from 36 St (Bklyn) to 9 Av then end.--Northbound N trains are stopping along the R line from DeKalb Av to Canal St.These service changes are because of debris on the tracks at 86 Street.----------