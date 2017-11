As thousands of runners from around the world make their way along a 26.2 mile course through all five boroughs, many streets and parking restrictions will be in place from Staten Island to Central Park.Here's what you need to know:Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay StreetJersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory BoulevardVictory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay StreetBay Street between Richmond Terrace and School RoadFingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins AvenueTompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School RoadSchool Road between Bay Street and Staten Island ExpresswayLily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean AvenueMcClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York AvenueDahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound)92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush AvenueFlatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette AvenueLafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford AvenueBrooklyn Queens Expressway (South-bound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street7th Avenue between 79th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway7th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street / Bay Ridge ParkwayBay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th AvenueFort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th AvenueBedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau AvenueNassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue / Lorimer Street and Manhattan AvenueManhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint AvenueGreenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness BoulevardMcGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue (southbound)Pulaski Bridge (South-bound)Pulaski Bridge (South-bound)48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon BoulevardVernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter StreetHunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent StreetCrescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza SouthQueens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd StreetQueens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza NorthQueensboro Bridge (East-bound)Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp East-bound)East 59th Street between Queensboro Bridge and 1st Avenue1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd AvenueMadison Avenue BridgeWillis Avenue Bridge / Willis AvenueEast 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander AvenueAlexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th StreetEast 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris AvenueMorris Avenue between East 138th Street and East 140th StreetEast 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider AvenueRider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th StreetEast 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park WestMount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive (Central Park South-bound)East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army PlazaGrand Army Plaza between East Drive and Central Park South59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle / 8th Avenue / Central Park WestCentral Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West DriveWest Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 96th Street Approach to West Drive96th Street Approach to West Drive67th Street Approach to West DriveClosure: At the discretion of NYPDAlso note that the Verrazano Bridge will be closed to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 5. Upper level will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 11 p.m on Nov. 4.The MTA has released service change s for the marathon.There is also a printable map available from the MTA that shows how to get to the best places to watch And if you can't get to the marathon, the best place to watch is Channel 7.Join us on Saturday for our live special, "Countdown to the Starting Line" hosted by Eyewitness News Anchors Liz Cho and David Novarro. This half-hour special on the eve of the TCS New York City Marathon captures all of the excitement of race participants and a city ready to host one of the greatest spectacles in all of sport.The setting is the TSC New York City Marathon Pavilion just steps from the Finish Line in Central Park. Thousands of runners from all over the world come to share the anticipation of the big race, as well as Marathon week activities like the colorful Parade of Nations in Central Park.Then on race day, Sunday, November 5, join Ryan, Laura, and the Eyewitness News team for pre-race coverage starting at 7 a.m., followed by the main event with ESPN's Sage Steele and John Anderson!