NEW YORK (WABC) --As thousands of runners from around the world make their way along a 26.2 mile course through all five boroughs, many streets and parking restrictions will be in place from Staten Island to Central Park.
Here's what you need to know:
The following streets will be closed Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm
Staten Island:
Richmond Terrace between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Jersey Street between Richmond Terrace and Victory Boulevard
Victory Boulevard between Jersey Street and Bay Street
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard Road and School Road
School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue
McClean Avenue between Lily Pond Avenue and New York Avenue
Brooklyn
Dahlgren Place between Verrazano Bridge and 92nd Street (North Bound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between 4th Avenue and Lafayette Avenue
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Bedford Avenue
Brooklyn Queens Expressway (South-bound) between Verrazano Bridge and 79th Street
7th Avenue between 79th Street and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
7th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street/Bay Ridge Parkway
74th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
6th Avenue between 74th and 75th Street / Bay Ridge Parkway
Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th Avenue and 4th Avenue
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd Street and 94th Street
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette Avenue and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue / Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard
McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint Avenue and 48th Avenue (southbound)
Pulaski Bridge (South-bound)
Queens
Pulaski Bridge (South-bound)
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
44th Drive between 10th Street and Hunter Street
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Queens Plaza South between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
Queens Plaza North between Crescent Street and 23rd Street
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
Queensboro Bridge (East-bound)
Manhattan
Queensboro Bridge (Vehicle Entrance Ramp East-bound)
East 59th Street between Queensboro Bridge and 1st Avenue
1st Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
60th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue
Madison Avenue Bridge
Bronx
Willis Avenue Bridge / Willis Avenue
East 135th Street between Willis Avenue and Alexander Avenue
Alexander Avenue between East 135th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Alexander Avenue and Morris Avenue
Morris Avenue between East 138th Street and East 140th Street
East 140th Street between Morris Avenue and Rider Avenue
Rider Avenue between East 140th Street and East 138th Street
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Manhattan
5th Avenue between 138th Street and 124th Street
124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
Mount Morris Park West between 124th Street between 120th Street
120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and 5th Avenue
5th Avenue between 120th Street and 90th Street
90th Street between 5th Avenue and East Drive (Central Park South-bound)
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Central Park South
59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle / 8th Avenue / Central Park West
Central Park Driveway/8th Avenue Approach to West Drive
West Drive between 8th Avenue Approach and 96th Street Approach to West Drive
96th Street Approach to West Drive
67th Street Approach to West Drive
Closure: At the discretion of NYPD
Also note that the Verrazano Bridge will be closed to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 5. Upper level will be closed to traffic in both directions beginning at 11 p.m on Nov. 4.
The MTA has released service changes for the marathon.
There is also a printable map available from the MTA that shows how to get to the best places to watch.
And if you can't get to the marathon, the best place to watch is Channel 7.
Join us on Saturday for our live special, "Countdown to the Starting Line" hosted by Eyewitness News Anchors Liz Cho and David Novarro. This half-hour special on the eve of the TCS New York City Marathon captures all of the excitement of race participants and a city ready to host one of the greatest spectacles in all of sport.
The setting is the TSC New York City Marathon Pavilion just steps from the Finish Line in Central Park. Thousands of runners from all over the world come to share the anticipation of the big race, as well as Marathon week activities like the colorful Parade of Nations in Central Park.
Then on race day, Sunday, November 5, join Ryan, Laura, and the Eyewitness News team for pre-race coverage starting at 7 a.m., followed by the main event with ESPN's Sage Steele and John Anderson!
For more marathon coverage, visit abc7NY.com/nycmarathon.