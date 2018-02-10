TRAFFIC

Traffic lights malfunction at intersections across New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the malfunctioning traffic lights from Kips Bay.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City officials said a software malfunction caused problems with traffic lights throughout the city Saturday.

Motorists began reporting that many lights were not operating correctly and flashing yellow and red only.

The 311 system was flooded with calls about the issue in all five boroughs. The calls were relayed to police to respond in order to prevent accidents.

Drivers and pedestrians were advised to use extreme caution.



The city Department of Transportation says a routine software upgrade experienced an interruption which affected multiple intersections citywide, causing the flashing.

The DOT said it would be resetting the traffic signals through in-house resources and contractors until all signals are operating.
.
No accidents have been reported as a result of the problems. Police officers were stationed at the affected intersections to direct traffic.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffictraffic
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 dead after car crashes into trees on Southern State Parkway
MetroCard machines up and running following overnight maintenance
New transit chief takes action after Eyewitness News investigation
7 hurt in wrong-way crash on Bronx River Parkway
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man arrested after father playing with son slashed in face
Missing Long Island teenager with special needs found
Stranger accused of spanking man's son in grocery store
Saturday Rewind: Tide pod legislation
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
2 dead after car crashes into trees on Southern State Parkway
Hundreds rally against deportation of activist Ravi Ragbir
Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You're not my friend
Show More
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death as epidemic gets worse
Motorcycle in Canadian Prime Minister's motorcade involved in crash
Silver Alert issued for missing LI teen with special needs
2 officers shot dead after responding to 911 hang-up call were 'best we have': chief
Funeral for 3 family members killed in historic Bronx fire
More News
Top Video
Vets worry 'egg challenge' may pose choking hazard to dogs
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video