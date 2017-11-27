LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

Traffic nightmare for drivers heading to LaGuardia Airport after holiday weekend

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the LaGuardia Airport traffic nightmare.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
The Port Authority advised people to leave extra time when heading to LaGuardia Airport after massive traffic congestion Monday morning.

Drivers on the Grand Central Parkway and other area roads faced long delays during rush hour.

Access roads to the airport in Queens were so backed up that many panicked commuters got out of their vehicles and walked to terminals.

The Port Authority told Eyewitness News this was caused by higher-than-normal traffic prior to 9 a.m. The PA advises people to take mass transit to come to the airport -- specifically, take the special shuttle buses that run constantly and have a dedicated lane.

These buses cost the same as a MetroCard swipe -- $2.75 -- and cannot be beat, especially if you make your plane and are spared the anxiety.

The Port Authority did not offer any other mitigation plans, though the spokesperson did mention that tow trucks had to move disabled vehicles Monday as well.

Construction in the area, designed to improve the airport, is another well-known issue. And with the holiday travel season just ramping up, it's best to have everything go smoothly.

