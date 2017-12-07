Boxes of vodka aboard a tractor-trailer that crashed on Woodhaven Road on December 7, 2017.

An overturned tractor-trailer carrying bottles of vodka caused the closure of a busy I-95 ramp in Pennsylvania Thursday morning.The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County in Cornwells Heights.The ramp from Woodhaven Road eastbound to I-95 southbound was blocked, with the truck flipped on its side.The truck was carrying boxes of bottles of Tito's Vodka.Some boxes fell out of the truck and spilled onto the roadway.Drivers were advised to take Street Road as an alternative route.