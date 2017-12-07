TRAFFIC

Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp in Pennsylvania

EMBED </>More Videos

Overturned truck shuts down Woodhaven Rd.: Matt Pellman reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on December 7, 2017. (WPVI)

CORNWELLS HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania --
An overturned tractor-trailer carrying bottles of vodka caused the closure of a busy I-95 ramp in Pennsylvania Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on the border of Northeast Philadelphia and Bucks County in Cornwells Heights.

Boxes of vodka aboard a tractor-trailer that crashed on Woodhaven Road on December 7, 2017.


The ramp from Woodhaven Road eastbound to I-95 southbound was blocked, with the truck flipped on its side.
EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling vodka on Woodhaven Road on December 7, 2017.


The truck was carrying boxes of bottles of Tito's Vodka.

Boxes of vodka aboard a tractor-trailer that crashed on Woodhaven Road on December 7, 2017.


Some boxes fell out of the truck and spilled onto the roadway.

Drivers were advised to take Street Road as an alternative route.

Related Topics:
traffictrafficaccidentcrash
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass
Major delays at inbound GWB due to emergency construction
69-year-old woman crossing road killed in hit-and-run
More Traffic
Top Stories
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
After-school counselor accused of raping student
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
Paul Ryan's GOP challenger tells NY columnist to 'eat a bullet'
Fire tears through hardware store in Brooklyn
Little-known prince pays $450 million for Da Vinci painting
Family outraged after man with dementia escapes hospital
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
Show More
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted
'Grinch' accused of stealing packages now in custody
More News
Top Video
This NY Christmas light show uses 100,000 lights
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Fire tears through hardware store in Brooklyn
Family outraged after man with dementia escapes hospital
More Video