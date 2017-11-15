TRAFFIC

Video released in hunt for hit and run driver who critically injured pedestrian near Union Square

The NYPD released surveillance video of the vehicle involved in a hit and run near Union Square.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have released new video in their search for a hit and run driver who critically injured a pedestrian in Manhattan early Tuesday.

The surveillance video shows a dark-colored 2016 Jeep Renegade involved in the accident at the intersection of East 14th Street and Union Square East.

Police say the victim was walking eastbound on East 14th Street shortly before 1 a.m. when he was struck by the vehicle as it made a left to go northbound on Union Square East.

The 34-year-old pedestrian was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

The driver fled the location after briefly stopping and not exiting their vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

