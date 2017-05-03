Two people were taken to the hospital after a taxi flipped over on its top in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.The crash happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of 49th Street and Fifth Avenue, in front of Saks.It's not clear yet how the crash happened, or what caused the cab to flip over.The FDNY said two people were transported to the hospital, but there's no word on their condition.A crowd gathered around the scene after the crash, and NYPD officers shut down traffic in the area.Watch video showing the scene in the player above.