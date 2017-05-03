TRAFFIC

VIDEO: Taxi flips on top on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows a crash that resulted in a taxi flipping over and landing on its roof in Midtown. (Video courtesy: Bonzai Bopfest) (Photo/Bonzai Bopfest)

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two people were taken to the hospital after a taxi flipped over on its top in Midtown Manhattan Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. near the intersection of 49th Street and Fifth Avenue, in front of Saks.

It's not clear yet how the crash happened, or what caused the cab to flip over.

The FDNY said two people were transported to the hospital, but there's no word on their condition.

A crowd gathered around the scene after the crash, and NYPD officers shut down traffic in the area.

Watch video showing the scene in the player above.
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashtaxiMidtownNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
Audit blasts MTA over elevators, escalators at subway stations
NJ Transit riders threaten May Day protest over delays, cancellations
Bay Ridge Avenue Station to close for renovations this weekend
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Loaded gun found in Brooklyn school after student appeared agitated
Boyfriend of MTA subway conductor wanted in her murder
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
Single mom unknowingly moves into snake-infested home
House passes bill to change overtime rules
39 busted in alleged counterfeit check cashing scheme
Gaping hole on Lower East Side following water main break
Show More
NYPD: Man arrested for using bow, arrow to shoot squirrels
'Why did you kill my son?' mom asks at sentencing in Iona student murder
Police: In-law responsible for 75-year-old's death in Mahopac
President Trump comes home to New York City Thursday
2 arrested in Long Island break-in, police-car crash
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Police: In-law responsible for 75-year-old's death in Mahopac
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
More Video