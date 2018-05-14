TRAFFIC

Woman wearing only bra and panties slams SUV into Queens home

Darla Miles reports on the SUV crash into a home in Queens.

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
Three people were injured when an SUV slammed into a home in Queens Monday, and witnesses say the driver was wearing only a underwear.

The crash happened on Baisley Boulevard in Jamaica just before 1 p.m., with the car slamming through the garage of a vacant home and knocking a hole in the wall of a neighboring bedroom with three people inside.

A 14-year-old boy who was sitting on the bed said debris hit his head. But they were all surprised when they saw how the driver was dressed.

"She only had a bra and panties on," witness Jor-El Ramsey said. "Yeah, that was a little awkward."

Witnesses say the half-naked woman drove her Jeep clear through a busy intersection and into the home.

"I checked the car, and the lady was in there," Ramsey said. "At first, she was knocked out, so I checked to see if there was a pulse...and then I helped her get out of the car."

The driver, a 29-year-old woman, was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending.

The home, which was recently remodeled and put on the market, suffered significant damage to the garage. A vacate order was issued for the building next door, where those victims were in the bedroom.

None of the injuries was considered life threatening.

