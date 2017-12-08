LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

6 airlines changing terminals at LaGuardia Airport this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from LaGuardia Airport, where six terminal changes are expected to go into effect this weekend.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Significant terminal changes go into effect at New York City's LaGuardia Airport this weekend as a part of an ongoing airport reconstruction project.

Six airlines are changing terminals this weekend, starting Saturday.

Here is the list of changes:

-- JetBlue: Moves from Terminal B to Terminal A
-- Alaska Airlines: Moves from Terminal B to Terminal A, the Marine Air Terminal with JetBlue
-- American Airlines: Moves from Terminal C to Terminal B
-- Delta Shuttle: Now in Terminals A and C, will be in Terminal C
-- Frontier Airlines: Now in Terminal B, moves departures to Terminal C and arrivals to Terminal D
-- Spirit Airlines: Now in Terminal B, moves departures to Terminal C and arrivals to Terminal D

JetBlue says it will move back when the construction is finished several years from now.

Signs are up at the airport to direct travelers where to go. Shuttle buses will also take passengers from one terminal to another, in the event a traveler arrives at the wrong place.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelair travellaguardia airportairport newsQueensNew York CityEast Elmhurst
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Traffic nightmare for drivers heading to LaGuardia Airport
Power crews from NY head to Puerto Rico
NYPD: Man arrested after threatening airline employee at LaGuardia
More laguardia airport
TRAVEL
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Thousands of flights without pilots after scheduling glitch
Dream come true: Quit and travel the world
More Travel
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6 inches of snow expected Saturday
$7,200 worth of Jordan Retro 11 shoes stolen from Niketown
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Route 1 in NJ
6 hurt in multi-car crash that sent car onto sidewalk
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Police: MS-13 gang members tried to abduct teen on LI
Clashes erupt across West Bank over US Jerusalem pivot
Sticky mailboxes in Paterson point to mail theft
Show More
Police search for birdnapper in Brooklyn
Increased security, barriers at outdoor NYC holiday markets
Police arrest son months after woman found dead in apartment
Bug bomb mishap hurts 4, blows out windows in Brooklyn
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
More News
Top Video
Get into the holiday season with this NY light show
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
6 hurt in multi-car crash that sent car onto sidewalk
More Video