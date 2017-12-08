Significant terminal changes go into effect at New York City's LaGuardia Airport this weekend as a part of an ongoing airport reconstruction project.Six airlines are changing terminals this weekend, starting Saturday.Here is the list of changes:-- JetBlue: Moves from Terminal B to Terminal A-- Alaska Airlines: Moves from Terminal B to Terminal A, the Marine Air Terminal with JetBlue-- American Airlines: Moves from Terminal C to Terminal B-- Delta Shuttle: Now in Terminals A and C, will be in Terminal C-- Frontier Airlines: Now in Terminal B, moves departures to Terminal C and arrivals to Terminal D-- Spirit Airlines: Now in Terminal B, moves departures to Terminal C and arrivals to Terminal DJetBlue says it will move back when the construction is finished several years from now.Signs are up at the airport to direct travelers where to go. Shuttle buses will also take passengers from one terminal to another, in the event a traveler arrives at the wrong place.----------