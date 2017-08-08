The future of air travel could mean flying without a pilot.A new report from UBS says pilotless planes would save the aviation industry $35 billion a year.But there's still the problem of getting passengers on board with the new technology.The same report says just 17 percent of travelers would fly without a pilot.Technology for remote-controlled planes could be available in the next decade.Analysts say cargo planes would likely be first to use the new technology, and commercial planes would be the last to go without pilots.