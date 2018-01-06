  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
TRAVEL

Passengers stuck on planes for hours on JFK Airport tarmac

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the delays at JFK Airport.

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
There were many frustrated passengers Saturday as JFK Airport struggled to get back up to speed following the weather-related delays over the past couple of days.

The airport was mostly shut down due to the snowstorm on Thursday, leading to a massive backlog of flights.

The results are now been seen, as passengers post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #JFKChaos.

Many arriving passengers have been stuck on the tarmac for hours waiting for a gate, only to have to wait several hours more for their baggage to arrive on a carousel.



Some people are being advised to come back later to pick up their bags.

"We were on the plane for four hours which is longer than the flight itself, and then we had to wait another three or four hours for our bags to come in," said one passenger.

In one case, passengers had flown a 14 hour flight from China only to arrive and sit on the tarmac for nearly seven more hours waiting for a gate.

The delays are affecting both arriving and departing flights.

One woman arrived for an 8 a.m. flight only to be told it would be taking off at 5 p.m.



Due to the backlog, the Port Authority says it has put into effect a process to assist the airlines and terminal operators, upon their request.

That plan includes providing portable staircases and buses to deplane passengers on the airfield and bring them to the terminal.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelair traveljfk international airportJamaicaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Flight diverted after man smears feces in plane bathrooms
Report of engine fire prompts plane to turn around after JFK takeoff
Rat boards flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Pack your bags! The cheapest time to fly is days away
More Travel
Top Stories
2 drivers killed in wrong-way collision on New Jersey Turnpike
1 winning ticket sold in $450 million Mega Millions jackpot
Trump, pushing back against book, says he is 'a very stable genius'
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
AccuWeather Alert: Frigid weekend in NYC area
Hotel: Staff had more than 10 interactions with Las Vegas gunman
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Honor sought for hero soldier who died in fire rescue
Show More
New York's coldest job
OJ Simpson threatening legal action against Vegas hotel
Off-duty police lieutenant struck, killed after crash
Flight diverted after man smears feces in plane bathrooms
Tenants without heat brace for bitter cold
More News
Top Video
Frustrations rising as temperatures drop inside Bronx NYCHA building
Homeowner horrified after Airbnb renters trash house
New York's coldest job
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video