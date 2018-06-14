TRAVEL

TSA offers tips for getting through airport security during summer travel season

The TSA offered tips for getting through airport security smoothly.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
With summer right around the corner, the Transportation Security Administration is getting ready for some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The agency provided some tips to help you get through security as smoothly as possible.

The TSA's number one tip is get to the airport two hours before your flight.

Have your ID and boarding pass out so you're not fumbling through your bag for it.

You might want to wear slip-on shoes.

At Newark Liberty Airport Thursday, a TSA spokeswoman demonstrated why travelers must take off their hats and shoes for screening, even flip-flops or sandals..

"If somebody's wearing these, they just look like sandals," said spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. "But if you take a closer look you see explosives are on the bottom."

She also demonstrated a baseball cap that was modified to hide explosives.

The TSA says it's a lot easier than you might think to hide explosives in a laptop, or a toothpaste tube.

It's also reminding travelers that all liquids or gels in your carry-on must be 3.4 ounces or smaller, and placed into one quart-sized, zip-top bag.

This year the TSA is expected to screen more than 243 million passengers at checkpoints nationwide between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
