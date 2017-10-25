Video from the scene of fatal Grambling State University campus shooting in Louisiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Two victims have been identified after a fatal shooting on a college campus in Louisiana early Wednesday morning. (KSLA/CBS)

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a shooting at Grambling State University that left two people dead.

Two men, both 23-year-olds from Farmerville, Louisiana, were identified as Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell. Andrews was a student at GSU. Caldwell was not, ABC News reported.

Officials with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department said that the suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended. The campus was not put on lockdown but students were told to remain alert and stay inside.

See the scene of the aftermath in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingcollege
Load Comments
Top Stories
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Criminal complaint in fatal home invasion reveals disturbing details
MTA board set to vote on replacement for the MetroCard
Driver charged in hit and run that killed 2 teens due in court
2 dead in shooting on Grambling State campus, search on for suspect
Trump lashes out at 2 GOP senators who criticized him
Show More
Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard
Gunman opens fire on Queens street after liquid thrown at him
NJ man in custody in connection with death of his mother
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
Burglar breaks into LI thrift store through the chimney
More News
Top Video
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
Health officials probe Legionnaires' cluster in Queens
More Video