An alleged shoplifter and a Century 21 employee were charged after an altercation between security and the alleged shoplifter Friday night, authorities said.Eyewitness video from the incident shows 24-year-old Acosta Wilson, a security officer at the Century 21 in Lower Manhattan, using "excessive force" while subduing an alleged shoplifter, 19-year-old Victor Roberson, police said.At one point, the video shows security personnel striking Roberson in the face with a closed fist."I can't breathe," Roberson can be heard repeating in the video.Before the confrontation, Roberson had reportedly triggered a theft detection device while making his way out of the rear door of the Cortlandt Street location, and police said two pairs of stolen Prada shoes, valued at $850, were stuffed inside his backpack.When police arrived on the scene around 8:45 p.m., Roberson was being detained by "loss prevention" personnel at the location.While placing Roberson in custody, police said the young main complained of neck and back pain. Bystanders also reported that Century 21 security used excessive force, and upon further review, Wilson was arrested and charged with assault.Roberson was treated at a local hospital and released. He was charged petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.Eyewitness News reached out to Century 21 for comment and have yet to hear back.----------