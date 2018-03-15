  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
VIDEO: Wild crash following police chase of suspected robbers in Bronx

Derick Waller reports from the Fordham section of the Bronx on the wild crash.

By
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
A wild crash following a police chase was caught on camera in the Bronx.

Police captured and charged two suspected robbers after their SUV flew down Webster Avenue and slammed into another car.

A surveillance camera shows the suspect's car skidding down the street on its side. Sparks were flying as it plowed into a taxi at Webster and East 188th Street.

It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police chased the suspects down Webster Avenue leading to that dramatic crash.

The two men inside the Ford Expedition tried to get away, but they were tackled by police.

Police say the two men inside had just held up a T-Mobile store on East Gun Hill Road at knifepoint.

The store is about two miles north.

Police have charged Shamel Aldridge, 32, and Elijah Norris, 32, with four counts of grand larceny, criminal mischief, possession of stolen property and a list of other related charges.

Investigators say they were wearing masks and are looking into whether the pair had anything to do with other similar robberies.

