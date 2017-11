Scary scene on eastbound LIE: NYPD van engulfed in flames. pic.twitter.com/RWJjQHYWhp — Teresa Genaro (@BklynBckstretch) November 11, 2017

An NYPD van burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway on Saturday night.The van engulfed in flames on the westbound lanes near Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens. Police say an officer pulled over to change a flat tire when van suddenly burst into flames.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.