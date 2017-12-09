10 first snowfall photos you won't want to miss

Here are ten photos you won't want to miss from the first snowfall of the season:
1) This beautiful reflection shot of the Gapstow Bridge in Central Park:
2) This shot that proves taking a walk in the woods in Monroe Township allows for the perfect nature photo-op:
3) This shot of an actual winter wonderland in Madison Square Park:
4) The way these holiday lights shine through the snow in this shot:
5) The shot of these Santas just hanging out in the snow in Van Cortlandt Park:
6) This photo of Sheamus the dog, who isn't too sure what to think of his first snowfall:
7) The photo of this snowman smiling back at you through the cold:
8) The shot of this Rockaway Beach surfer braving the elements:
9) This beautiful shot of snow falling on Wall Street:
10) And finally, this shot of Batman protecting Gotham from the cold:
Check out our collection of viewer photos here, and submit your snow photos to us using #abc7NY!