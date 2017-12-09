WEATHER

10 first snowfall photos you won't want to miss

(@n_cunningham_7/Instagram)

Cristina Romano
While it may still technically only be fall, it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Tri-State area. Snow blanketed parts of the region with close to 6 inches of snow.

Here are ten photos you won't want to miss from the first snowfall of the season:

1) This beautiful reflection shot of the Gapstow Bridge in Central Park:


2) This shot that proves taking a walk in the woods in Monroe Township allows for the perfect nature photo-op:


3) This shot of an actual winter wonderland in Madison Square Park:


4) The way these holiday lights shine through the snow in this shot:


5) The shot of these Santas just hanging out in the snow in Van Cortlandt Park:


6) This photo of Sheamus the dog, who isn't too sure what to think of his first snowfall:


7) The photo of this snowman smiling back at you through the cold:

8) The shot of this Rockaway Beach surfer braving the elements:


9) This beautiful shot of snow falling on Wall Street:


10) And finally, this shot of Batman protecting Gotham from the cold:


Check out our collection of viewer photos here, and submit your snow photos to us using #abc7NY!

