2 men in Westchester brave monster nor'easter in shorts

Marcus Solis talks to a couple of guys braving the snow in shorts in Westchester County.

By Eyewitness News
WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) --
As a monster nor'easter slammed the Tri-State Area on Thursday, people were urged to stay off the roads. Another thing that people should have been urged to do? Wear pants.

Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis ran into two brave college students in White Plains who decided to brave the snow in shorts. Who needs pants in this weather?

"We were just working out this morning, we didn't think it would be this bad - turned out it was going to be pretty bad outside," said one of the men.

RELATED: Major nor'easter storm dumping snow on New York City region

The men say they plan to go home, drink some hot cocoa and stay warm. Most of all, they plan to put some pants on.

