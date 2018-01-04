WINTER STORM

Major Nor'easter storm dumping snow on New York City region

Team coverage: Major winter storm hits the NYC region (1 of 8)

Wind, snow making for slick sidewalks in Manhattan

Rob Nelson has more on conditions from Hamilton Heights.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A major nor'easter is intensifying throughout the New York City area, bringing the potential for up to a foot of snow in some parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Thursday.

Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued for most of the area, with heavy snowfall early Thursday expected to be followed by damaging winds and frigid temperatures.

The region has been gearing up for the storm for days, with cities and towns getting snow removal resources in place. Many schools, organizations and even airlines have taken precautionary meaures to close or cancel flights ahead of the powerful winter blast.

The rapid snowfall and icy conditions resulted in at least 159 crashes and nearly 300 motorist calls for help to state police in New Jersey Thursday morning.

As the storm kicked up Thursday, state leaders announced measures to keep people off the roads.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a snow emergeny for the city. The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a hazardous travel advisory for Thursday. Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for Thursday and Friday in New York City to facilitate snow removal. Though, payment at parking meters will remain in effect.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will declare a state of emergency for the entire downstate region of the state, from Westchester south and Long Island. His office said Cuomo will not be shutting down the Long Island Expressway, but no one should be driving in Suffolk County, because of extremely poor visibility.

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie declared a state of emergency in Cape May, Atlantic, Ocean and Monmouth Counties. All state offices are closed and only essential employees are to report. The governor is urging people to stay off the roads and stay sheltered and warm.

In Connecticut, Governor Dan Malloy urged motorists to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
As the morning went on, the wind intensified throughout New York City:
Jeff Smith has a look at the treacherous conditions on the Upper West Side.

The nor'easter is causing treacherous driving conditions throughout Long Island -- especially in Suffolk County. There, 17,000 salt trucks and 14,000 sand trucks were deployed.

Candace McCowan has more on conditions across Suffolk County:
Candace McCowan has more from Long Island, where Suffolk County is bracing for blizzard-like conditions.

