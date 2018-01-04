  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
WINTER STORM

Hundreds of crashes reported during major snowstorm in NYC area

(Photo/South Brunswick Police Department)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Hundreds of crashes were reported across the New York City region Thursday as a major winter storm unleashed its fury on the Northeast.

Most of the crashes were minor, but the sheer number of incidents kept law enforcement officials busy in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for most of the day.

Here's a breakdown of numbers for each jurisdiction/agency:

Number of crashes:
New Jersey (via NJSP): 326
NYC (via NYPD): 86
Suffolk County: 69
Connecticut (CSP): 36

Number of calls to help motorists:
New Jersey (via NJSP): 730
Suffolk County: 89
Connecticut: 139

Here's a rundown showing the more serious crashes across the region:

In Peekskill in Westchester County, police said the driver of this truck was seriously injured when his vehicle slid off the road into a utility pole:



In New Jersey, South Brunswick police said a car slid off the road and ended up on top of a utility box. Luckily, no one was injured:



While live on TV, our crew a captured a crash involving two buses in Jamaica, Queens:
Derick Waller caught two MTA buses colliding into each other in Jamaica, Queens.



A box truck flipped over on the Verrazano Bridge, causing a traffic backup:

While there wasn't a crash in this video in the Long Island Expressway, our crew watched as a driver nearly lost control:
Amy Freeze reports from Roadcam 7 as vehicles struggle to make their way on the Long Island Expressway



As always, officials remind anyone trying to drive in treacherous condition to take it slow.

