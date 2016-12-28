WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Batch of winter weather heading our way

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A batch of winter weather is expected to hit parts of the Tri-State region Thursday morning, bringing colder temperatures and even snow to some areas.

Meteorologist Amy Freeze says this is what you should expect:

* Temperatures dropping overnight, with clouds increasing

* Snow and rain starts on the western part of the region around 6 a.m. Thursday, turns to rain as it moves west

* Temperatures increase as the morning progresses, causing it the snow to change to rain before it reaches the New York City area by about 9 a.m.

* Up to 3 inches of snow expected in the Poconos and Catskills, with up to 2 inches on hilltops and areas at 800 feet elevation and above

This map shows where snow is expected to fall:



Parts of the region in New York are under a winter weather advisory. Click here for a list of the latest alerts.

Here's a look at the current temperatures across the region:



