AccuWeather Alert: Batch of winter weather heading our way

NEW YORK (WABC) --A batch of winter weather is expected to hit parts of the Tri-State region Thursday morning, bringing colder temperatures and even snow to some areas.
Meteorologist Amy Freeze says this is what you should expect:
* Temperatures dropping overnight, with clouds increasing
* Snow and rain starts on the western part of the region around 6 a.m. Thursday, turns to rain as it moves west
* Temperatures increase as the morning progresses, causing it the snow to change to rain before it reaches the New York City area by about 9 a.m.
* Up to 3 inches of snow expected in the Poconos and Catskills, with up to 2 inches on hilltops and areas at 800 feet elevation and above
This map shows where snow is expected to fall:
Parts of the region in New York are under a winter weather advisory. Click here for a list of the latest alerts.
