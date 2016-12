AccuWeather Alert: Batch of winter weather heading our way

A batch of winter weather is expected to hit parts of the Tri-State region Thursday morning, bringing colder temperatures and even snow to some areas.Meteorologist Amy Freeze says this is what you should expect:* Temperatures dropping overnight, with clouds increasing* Snow and rain starts on the western part of the region around 6 a.m. Thursday, turns to rain as it moves west* Temperatures increase as the morning progresses, causing it the snow to change to rain before it reaches the New York City area by about 9 a.m.* Up to 3 inches of snow expected in the Poconos and Catskills, with up to 2 inches on hilltops and areas at 800 feet elevation and aboveThis map shows where snow is expected to fall:Parts of the region in New York are under a winter weather advisory. Click here for a list of the latest alerts Here's a look at the current temperatures across the region:Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast here:Stay with Eyewitness News team for the latest on the AccuWeather forecast. Download the abc7NY app for news and weather alerts on your phone or tablet.