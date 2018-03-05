AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter looking more likely

NEW YORK (WABC) --Confidence is increasing on a developing nor'easter Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow appears most likely from the city on north and west, with rain or a mix changing to all snow farther east. Strong winds will likely become an issue once again, especially in coastal locations.
Expect times of clouds and sun Monday. It'll remain breezy with a high in the mid 40s.
Sun will be followed by increasing clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid 40s. There can be a little rain or snow at night.
Wednesday will be windy and colder with snow likely, possibly mixed with rain as we watch the developing nor'easter. High temperatures in the mid to upper 30s probably occur early in the day, then fall to near freezing later.
Skies will clear on Thursday, but we'll have to keep an eye on another potential storm late next weekend.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast