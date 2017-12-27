AccuWeather: Deep freeze continues its grip on NY area

NEW YORK (WABC) --It is time to bundle up, as frigid weather has moved into the New York area and the deep freeze will remain with us for quite awhile.
The New York City Emergency Management Department urged New Yorkers to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills through the rest of the week, with the National Weather Service predicting an average forecast temperature of 19 degrees for the next seven days.
Here are the headlines from Eyewitness News meteorologists:
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and breezy, with a high of 26 but wind chills in the teens.
Wednesday night the temperature drops to a low of 13, but will feel like the single digits.
Thursday will turn even colder with a high of just 23.
The temperature will not get out of the 20's for at least the next week, and a clipper system will bring the potential for some snow on Saturday.
Take a look at current temperatures and wind chill across the region:
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
