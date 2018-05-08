POLLEN

Allergy sufferers unite: New Jersey pollen storm caught on camera

Proof of pollen problem in Millville. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MILLVILLE, New Jersey --
How bad is the pollen as warmer weather finally sticks around throughout the Tri-State area? One video has allergy sufferers wincing in unison.

Jennifer Henderson said her husband Eric was at work in Cumberland County, New Jersey, Monday when he decided to tap a tree with his digger loader.

It unleashed a polled storm that was caught on camera off Cedar Lane in Millville.
Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring.


Pollen allergies tend to be worse in the spring, as plants and trees begin the process of reproduction, according to AccuWeather.

There are many types of pollen from different kinds of trees, grass and a variety of weeds. If you've ever had a yellow, powdery substance covering your car, you've seen pollen.

How can you keep your allergies from acting up?

Stay inside, dust often and cleaning your home's air filter can go a long way to keeping pollen allergies at bay, AccuWeather says.

