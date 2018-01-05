NEW YORK (WABC) --At least two people in the New York City region died as a result of Thursday's monster winter storm.
Officials in Suffolk County on Long Island said two men in their 50s had heart attacks and died while clearing snow.
One of the men was shoveling, while the other was using a snow blower.
Thursday's storm dumped more than a foot of snow in some parts of the area, caused significant air travel and transit issues and closed hundreds of schools.
The concern going forward is the cold weather, as frigid temperatures are expected last through the weekend.
