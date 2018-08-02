WEATHER

Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z concert fans inside MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey --
Severe weather forced fans at Beyonce and Jay-Z's concert out of their seats to wait inside MetLife Stadium because of bad weather in the area.

Officials said Thursday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey - where the New York Giants and New York Jets play - that concertgoers must head inside while it rained before the performers took the stage. Officials said a thunderstorm was on its way.

DJ Khaled performed Thursday, bringing Fabolous, Jim Jones, Bazzi and Freeway onstage. The duo Chloe x Halle, who are signed to Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment, also performed.

It was not clear if Beyonce and Jay-Z would still take the stage Thursday. They also have a show planned Friday at MetLife.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbeyoncejay zweatherEast RutherfordNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News