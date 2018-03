High winds caused two trucks to overturn on the Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge Friday, officials said. High wind warnings remain in effect for gusts 50 to 65+ mph in our area. Gusts could reach hurricane force in some spots.In addition, multiple barges broke loose from underneath the Mario Cuomo Bridge. Two ran aground off State Line Lookout, two are still floating down the Hudson and one is now fully submerged near the Yonkers Sewer Treatment Plant.The Department of Transportation is prohibiting trailers, buses and motorcycles from traveling on the bridges.----------