AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter hits area with rain, snow and wind

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A massive nor'easter hammered New York City and the Tri-State area with high winds, significant snow, heavy rain and coastal flooding.

Blizzard Warnings were issued in parts of upstate NY, including Oneonta and Monticello, while high wind warnings remained in effect for gusts 50-65mph+ from Massachusetts south to the Carolinas. Gusts could reach hurricane force in some spots.
Winter storm warnings continue due to heavy snow in parts of New York, Pennsylvania, and northwest New Jersey.

The combination of the nor'easter and high tide produced coastal flooding along New Jersey and Long Island.



The rain and snow will begin to taper off in the evening, but the winds will remain even as the nor'easter moves away.
Saturday will still be brisk and chilly on the backside of the system with at least some sunshine returning.

