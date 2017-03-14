  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
AccuWeather: White Christmas for parts of New York area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Those hoping for a white Christmas received their wish, at least in some parts of the New York area.

Rain that began Sunday night changed over to snow as colder air moved in before the storm quickly departs later in the morning.

A coating to an inch of snow is expected in New York City and parts of western Long Island.

Areas north and west of the city will have higher accumulations, with 1 to 3 inches expected.



The higher elevations and the mid-Hudson Valley, including counties further north (Ulster) could expect 3 to 6 inches.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern New Jersey, Rockland, Westchester, Orange and Putnam counties until 1 p.m. Monday.

A wind advisory is also in effect until 2 p.m. Christmas Day, with potential gusts of up to 50 miles an hour.

Temperatures will drop sharply as the week goes along with highs of only 25 by Thursday and 27 by Friday.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

