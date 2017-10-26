New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is making a second trip to Puerto Rico Thursday to deliver some much-needed supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.The hurricane slammed into the island more than a month ago but many residents are still without power.Cuomo was expected to fly out of JFK Thursday morning and return later in the day.Cuomo has been critical of the federal response to the disaster, saying it has been too slow.According to the Governor's office in Puerto Rico, the death toll has now risen to 51.36 days after the storm hit, just 25 percent of residents have electricity. It's estimated 75 percent of people have running water, 65 percent of the island's telecommunications networks are working and 89 percent of supermarkets are open.An estimated 1.1 million Puerto Ricans call New York State home. It is the largest population in the United States outside of the territory itself.