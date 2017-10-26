WEATHER

Gov. Andrew Cuomo returns to Puerto Rico with supplies for Hurricane Maria victims

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on Gov. Cuomo's trip to Puerto Rico.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is making a second trip to Puerto Rico Thursday to deliver some much-needed supplies in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The hurricane slammed into the island more than a month ago but many residents are still without power.

Cuomo was expected to fly out of JFK Thursday morning and return later in the day.

Cuomo has been critical of the federal response to the disaster, saying it has been too slow.

According to the Governor's office in Puerto Rico, the death toll has now risen to 51.

36 days after the storm hit, just 25 percent of residents have electricity. It's estimated 75 percent of people have running water, 65 percent of the island's telecommunications networks are working and 89 percent of supermarkets are open.

An estimated 1.1 million Puerto Ricans call New York State home. It is the largest population in the United States outside of the territory itself.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherhurricane mariaandrew cuomopuerto rico
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
WATCH: Unforgettable images from Superstorm Sandy
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower
More Weather
Top Stories
Search on for men who spray painted swastika on synagogue
MUGSHOTS: 2 NYC buildings inspectors, 12 others arrested
Long-secret files on the JFK assassination set to be released
Hepatitis A exposure at Port Chester restaurant
Brooklyn man shot during apparent robbery at L train
Elderly resident trapped when SUV hits house in alleged road rage incident
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park, search continues for more
Police hunt for men who tied up boy by his neck during home invasion
Show More
President Trump to outline plan for fighting opioid addiction
Higher cancer rates reported on Staten Island, Long Island
Gunman sought after man fatally shot at Brooklyn bus stop
Springer's HR in 11th gives Astros 7-6 win, ties Series 1-1
WATCH: NJ State Trooper steps in to save choking man
More News
Top Video
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
Elderly resident trapped when SUV hits house in alleged road rage incident
Dog stolen from front yard in Queens reunited with family, suspect arrested
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video