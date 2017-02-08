Bridges and Tunnels

Public transportation agencies in the New York City area are gearing up for Thursday's winter storm, which is expected to dump up to a foot of snow in some parts of the region.Below is the latest information we've received from various transit authorities. This story will be updated as new information comes in.Command Center is activating additional weather desks and monitoring conditions continuously to ensure efficient deployment of personnel and resources. Electronic weather sensors are functional and all facilities have the ability to monitor weather and roadway conditions. There are more than 9,000 tons of roadway de-icer on hand and more than 100 pieces of storm fighting equipment including trucks and plows are ready.New York City Transit will monitor conditions for subways and buses continuously via its "Incident Command Center" (ICC) situation room, and up to 2,900 snow-clearing personnel will be on duty for the storm, staged throughout the system and working 12-hour shifts. Snow-fighting equipment will include more than 1,000 snow melting devices at switches, about 1,500 3rd rail heaters, about 80 "scraper shoes" on trains, 10 snowthrowers, four jetblowers, and seven de-icer train cars. Buses will have tires chained. There will be a 20 percent reduction in local, limited and SBS bus service during the Thursday morning rush. Express subway service on A, B, E, D, F, N, Q, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 will end early Thursday night and begin later to facilitate underground storage of trains on express tracks. Previously planned subway maintenance, rehabilitation and construction projects (such as FASTRACK) will be canceled Wednesday overnight and Thursday.Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road are deploying extra staff, specialized equipment, and continuously monitoring conditions ahead of the storm. This includes up to 360 snowblowers, up to 35 pickup truck plows, and up to 7 rail-bound jets. Before a winter storm, snow fighting equipment is winterized, tested and positioned strategically throughout both railroads to start operation as soon as snow accumulations begin. Protective heat circuits are verified to be operational, air brake lines are purged of any moisture to prevent them from freezing, electric trains are fitted with special third rail shoes to prevent snow from accumulating, exposed shoes are treated with de-icer, and exposed couplers are covered to keep snow out. Door panels are also sprayed with an anti-freeze agent and rescue equipment is fueled. Scheduled track work will be canceled to allow personnel to concentrate efforts on storm preparation and response. During the storm, anti-freeze trains will be deployed throughout the systems to spray de-icer on the third rail in an effort to prevent ice-build-up, and non-passenger patrol trains will operate along the right-of-way to prevent snowdrifts from forming on the tracks. At stations, extra personnel will pre-salt platforms before the storm and clear platforms of snow during and after the storm. Waiting rooms will be kept open around the clock to provide shelter for customers waiting for trains.-------------------------NJ TRANSIT is expected to operate regular service on its bus, rail, light rail and Access Link services. However, as the storm unfolds, and as conditions warrant, NJ TRANSIT will immediately advise customers of any service disruptions, delays or changes. Customers are strongly advised to sign up for My Transit Alerts, which provide customized notifications via email or text message based on a customer's preferred mode of travel. My Transit alerts can be accessed by creating a free account on njtransit.com.Cross honoring will be in effect beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday, February 9, on bus, rail and light rail services.Current service impacts include:* Regular weekday service for rail, bus, light rail and Access Link will operate as long as conditions allow.* All 196 and 197 lines bus service will originate and terminate at West Milford Park and Ride. Rail will Cross Honor on the Port Jervis Line at the Harriman, Tuxedo, and Sloatsburg Stations. Shortline bus will also be Cross Honoring.* Cross honoring will be in effect across rail, bus and light rail systems.* Due to the impending storm, Access Link is cancelling all trips between 3 a.m. - 5 a.m. Also, for the entire service day ALL transfer trips are canceled as well.