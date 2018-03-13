NEW YORK (WABC) --Another nor'easter began dumping snow and causing hazardous travel conditions early Tuesday morning. The snow was expected to last throughout the morning and into the early evening Tuesday.
The cleanup from the previous two storms to batter the winter-weary northeast is still ongoing, as fallen trees downed power lines and left tens of thousands in the dark. Residents in New Jersey and New York City's northern suburbs were the worst hit, while the third nor'easter took aim at coastal Connecticut and the shores of Long Island.
The LIRR says it plans to operate normal service on Tuesday. Crews could be seen out early Tuesday salting the platforms and preparing for a full day of commuters.
The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a Snow Alert, and commuters are advised to use mass transit where possible.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the State Emergency Operations Center in Albany remains activated and will monitor the storm.
Amtrak announced it will temporarily suspend service between Boston and New York City until at least 11 a.m. Tuesday due to the weather. Service will be restored pending improved conditions.
A few thousand utility customers remain without power in New Jersey, with major utilities reporting that more than 6,300 customers were still without service following Wednesday's nor'easter. Most of them lost their service during the storm, but some haven't had power since another destructive nor'easter roared in March 2.
The new storm is expected to last through most of the day Tuesday, with snow accumulating at a rate of 2 inches per hour during the Tuesday morning commute. Parts of New England could see more than a foot of snow.
More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is possible.
In New York, heavy, wet snow is forecast for Long Island, which could get 5 to 10 inches of accumulation, while 2 to 4 inches are possible in New York City.
In New Jersey, the storm is expected to start out as light rain in most areas, then turn to a wintry mix before changing over to all snow by early Tuesday, leaving behind anywhere from 1 to 4 inches.
