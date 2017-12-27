TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --If you're planning to head to New York City's Times Square for the annual New Year's Eve celebration, you'll want to pack some extra layers.
The AccuWeather forecast is calling for temperatures in the low teens and wind chills below zero at the stroke of midnight.
Those temps will likely place this year's ball drop among the top five coldest NYE events in NYC's history.
Here's a rundown of current top 5 records for coldest temps:
1. 1917 (1 degree)
2. 1962 (11 degrees)
3. 1976 and 1996 (15 degrees)
4. 1997 (17 degrees)
5. 1939 and 2008 (18 degrees)
As expected, the wind chill records for the same event overlap:
1. 1997 (4 to -21 degrees -- includes gust)
2. 1917 (-18 degrees)
3. 1962 (-17 degrees)
4. 1976 (-14 degrees)
5. 1996 (-1 to -14 degrees -- includes gust)
And if you're wondering the temperatures of the warmest New Year's Eve celebrations, here's that top 5 list:
1. 1965 and 1972 (58 degrees)
2. 1992 (55 degrees)
3. 1936 and 2004 (52 degrees)
4. 1978 (50 degrees)
5. 2002 (49 degrees)
So even if you're not among the brave ones who plan to stand out in the elements for hours this coming Sunday, you'll want to bundle up if you head out. This cold weather is nothing to mess with.