Nor'easter on the way

NEW YORK (WABC) --Coastal Flood Watches have been issued for the south shore of Long Island and Winter Storm Watches issued for the Catskills ahead of a major storm.
As a low-pressure system reaches the mid-Atlantic coast late tomorrow night and early Friday, pockets of rain will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 50mph (especially at the coast).
Rain could be heavy enough to cause minor flooding before mixing with and changing to snow in some places before ending early Friday night. Coastal flooding is also possible during the times of high tide.
In the meantime, today will be mild with some sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and highs in the upper 50s. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be mainly cloudy and breezy, and it'll start to rain in most places by day's end. The wind and rain will really ramp up later in the night.
Friday will be chillier with winds gusting to 50mph. Locally heavy rain will mix with and then change to wet snow in northern and western suburbs. Temperatures will end up in the 30s in the afternoon with some wet snow even possible in the city late. Coastal flooding will be a concern all day.
Saturday will still be brisk and chilly on the backside of the system with at least some sunshine returning.
